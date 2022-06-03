Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 319.09%.

CUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUE opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cue Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

