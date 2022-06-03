Brokerages Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. Eversource Energy reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,145. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after buying an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,253,000 after buying an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,220,000 after buying an additional 158,961 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.42. 1,030,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,569. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.