Brokerages Expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $3.68 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $4.67 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $15.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $17.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Robotti Robert purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 51,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.38. 4,883,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,106. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.