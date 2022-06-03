Brokerages Expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. The Carlyle Group posted sales of $919.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $5.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

CG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,264. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 93,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,369,291 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,318,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,363,000 after acquiring an additional 601,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,047,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Carlyle Group (CG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.