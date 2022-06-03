Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Target Price at $26.09

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.54. 2,476,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $37,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.