Brokerages Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) PT at GBX 616.43

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.38 ($7.58).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.35) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

LON:BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 493.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.