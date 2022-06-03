Brokerages Set Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) PT at $34.00

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research firms recently commented on CMBM. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,087 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

