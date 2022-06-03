Brokerages Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) PT at $9.83

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of CTIC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. 5,881,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,761. The stock has a market cap of $662.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after buying an additional 331,799 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

