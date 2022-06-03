Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $52.18

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.18.

PLAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PLAY opened at $38.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,921,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Hill Path Capital LP increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $192,691,000 after buying an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

