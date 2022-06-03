Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.06.

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,269,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.05. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

