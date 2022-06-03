Brokerages Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Target Price at $112.14

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,052 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $22,792,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $20,640,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,099,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,309,000 after acquiring an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DY traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,340. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

