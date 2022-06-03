Brokerages Set Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) PT at C$45.22

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

FTT stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 202,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,044. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.79 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.23.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.8260125 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.65 per share, with a total value of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,211,093.65.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

