Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) PT at $64.14

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.14.

GMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 264.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

