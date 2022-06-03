Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 573.55

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.09 ($7.44).

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.09) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.26) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 515 ($6.52) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.83) to GBX 550 ($6.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of LON HSBA traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 529.60 ($6.70). The company had a trading volume of 37,277,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,978,174. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 513.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.88. The stock has a market cap of £106.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.18).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.17), for a total value of £282,473.92 ($357,380.97). Also, insider Carolyn Fairbairn bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £75,150 ($95,078.44).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

