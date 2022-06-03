Brokerages Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) PT at $366.15

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $366.33.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.75. 103,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 1 year low of $267.51 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.48 and a 200 day moving average of $316.86.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

