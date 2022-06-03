Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target at $58.50

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOP. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.