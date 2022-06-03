Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) PT at $10.92

Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.92.

Several analysts recently commented on MRC shares. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MRC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of MRC Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

