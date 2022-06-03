Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) PT at $51.50

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

OMVKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($58.06) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($51.61) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.50 ($52.15) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($62.37) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OMVKY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,900. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

