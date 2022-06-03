Brokerages Set Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Target Price at $10.00

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Performant Financial stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Performant Financial has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

