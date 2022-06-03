Brokerages Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT) Target Price at C$42.67

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$42.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 target price on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of TIXT stock traded down C$0.53 on Friday, hitting C$31.34. 127,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.93, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 60.04. TELUS International has a 1-year low of C$26.75 and a 1-year high of C$49.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.41.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

