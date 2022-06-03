Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT at $104.25

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lovesac stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.34. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 326.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 15.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

