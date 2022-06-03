Brokerages Set Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) PT at $56.33

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Vectrus in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vectrus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

VEC traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 59,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $422.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.12. Vectrus has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $55.24.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Waechter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,892.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Howell bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,485.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vectrus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vectrus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

