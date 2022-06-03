Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $43.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
WB opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
