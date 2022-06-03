Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) PT at $43.33

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

WB opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Weibo by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,114 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

