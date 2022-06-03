Brokers Set Expectations for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $66.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,365,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,156 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 104.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 399,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,990,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

