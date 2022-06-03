Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 0.9%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175.10 ($14.87) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.80). 8,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.68).
The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.20.
Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)
