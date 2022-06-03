Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Up 0.9%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,175.10 ($14.87) and last traded at GBX 1,170 ($14.80). 8,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 16,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.68).

The stock has a market cap of £139.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,201.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,296.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 15.20.

Get Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies alerts:

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.