Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.87 and the lowest is $2.64. Brunswick reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,494. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.56. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

