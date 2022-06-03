BSCPAD Hits One Day Volume of $877,352.00 (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $877,352.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCPAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

