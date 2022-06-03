Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Bunge makes up about 2.0% of CoreCommodity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,666 shares of company stock worth $16,727,937. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Bunge stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,505. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

