Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.11 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $9.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $11.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.75.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.50. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $142.41 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Burlington Stores by 77.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in Burlington Stores by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $948,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

