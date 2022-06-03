Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 224,057 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

