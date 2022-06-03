Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 224,057 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 224,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $69.12.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after buying an additional 57,457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
