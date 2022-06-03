Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Ana Casanueva Sells 2,500 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $61,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $56,001.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE BY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.05. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,709. The company has a market cap of $946.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.28. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 22.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,197 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.