Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Peter N. Witty Sells 376 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total transaction of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,288.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.73. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,049.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,505.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.03 by $14.82. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,751.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Cable One by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 40,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cable One by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cable One by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

