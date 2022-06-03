Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 70,346 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,346 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $72,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,407,000 after acquiring an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,002,000 after purchasing an additional 122,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock worth $12,184,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $384.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.65 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.20.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

