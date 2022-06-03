Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $54.21 Million Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,443 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.59% of IPG Photonics worth $54,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,732,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.83. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $90.51 and a one year high of $220.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

