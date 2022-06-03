Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $75.25 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 347.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 450,952 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $75,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $101.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $91.52 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total transaction of $395,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

