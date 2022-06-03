Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $99.84 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,121 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $99,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,990,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,435,000 after buying an additional 229,592 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 645,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,708,000 after acquiring an additional 59,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $129.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

