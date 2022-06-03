Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 238.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of 3M worth $67,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average of $159.76. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

