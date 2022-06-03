Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $57,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $140.15 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

