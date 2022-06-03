Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.26% of Hershey worth $103,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $36,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.80 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. The stock has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

