Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 419,426 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 419,426 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CME Group were worth $108,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CME Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 755,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,700,000 after acquiring an additional 164,354 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,106,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.73.

CME Group stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

