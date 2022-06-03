Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,100 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $121,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,453 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.82.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $211.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.31 and its 200-day moving average is $242.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.69 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

