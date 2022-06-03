Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $62,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $16,107,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $269.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

