Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.37 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

