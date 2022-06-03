Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 17th

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHW opened at $7.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 159,455 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the period.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

