Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.14. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 3,676 shares.

The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 53,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 129,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after acquiring an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,928,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

