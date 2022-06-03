Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $33.19, but opened at $36.14. Calavo Growers shares last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 3,676 shares.
The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVGW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $662.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.79.
Calavo Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGW)
Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.