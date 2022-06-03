Calixto Global Investors LP Invests $12.81 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,810,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 7.0% of Calixto Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Calixto Global Investors LP owned about 0.13% of DICK’S Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

NYSE DKS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.52.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $1,054,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,571.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,486 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

