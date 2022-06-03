Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Camden Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, hitting $186.69. 1,174,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,420,184. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

