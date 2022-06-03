Camden Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 144.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,814.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,670,000 after buying an additional 119,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 195.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after buying an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after buying an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $330.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $306.28 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

