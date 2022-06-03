Camden Capital LLC Buys 22,427 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,079. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

