Camden Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIOO. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $186.51. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.39 and a 12-month high of $223.78.

